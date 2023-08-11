Lewis County leaders tour Ogdensburg homeless facility

Lewis County leaders hit the road this week to learn how other communities are helping to house...
Lewis County leaders hit the road this week to learn how other communities are helping to house homeless people.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County leaders hit the road this week to learn how other communities are helping to house homeless people.

Thursday morning, Lewis County officials toured an Ogdensburg complex with room for 20 people.

They met with leaders of Step-By-Step who renovated the former Lincoln Elementary School building on Knox Street.

Lewis County has been working on plans for similar housing.

“We are up here in Ogdensburg to see what they are doing because they are getting it right. They were able to secure grants, build a beautiful facility and, you know, take care of their population,” said Lewis County Legislator Lisa Virkler.

As Lewis County looks to build housing of its own, officials hope to take some cues from Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Drinking water
Watertown diverts money from park to drinking water project
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado

Latest News

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect with criminal history allegedly cut off ankle monitor after stabbing teen
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Tequila lime zucchini with sausage and pasta
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Morning interview: benefit for suicide prevention
Vince Williams, Watertown Cyclones football coach, 2023
Morning sports: Watertown’s new coach