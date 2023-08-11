Lewis County leaders tour Ogdensburg homeless facility

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County leaders hit the road this week to learn how other communities are helping to house homeless people.

Thursday morning, Lewis County officials toured an Ogdensburg complex with room for 20 people.

They met with leaders of Step-By-Step who renovated the former Lincoln Elementary School building on Knox Street.

Lewis County has been working on plans for similar housing.

“We are up here in Ogdensburg to see what they are doing because they are getting it right. They were able to secure grants, build a beautiful facility and, you know, take care of their population,” said Lewis County Legislator Lisa Virkler.

As Lewis County looks to build housing of its own, officials hope to take some cues from Ogdensburg.

