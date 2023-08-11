Linda A. Trimm, 57, of Ogdensburg

Linda passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Wednesday (Aug 9, 2023) surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Linda A. Trimm, age 57 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (August 15, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will follow at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service at 2:00pm. Linda passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Wednesday (Aug 9, 2023) surrounded by her family.

Surviving are two daughter Alexa (Ed) Bush of Ogdensburg, Brianna Trimm of Ogdensburg; a sister Candace Phillips of Canton; four grandchildren Adalynn, Lillian, Finleigh & Cason Bush; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by an infant daughter Alyssa Trimm in 1995, and her father Nelson “Sonny” Bogart in 2020.

Linda was born on November 7, 1965 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Nelson & Linda (Hyde) Bogart. She graduated from Lemont High School in Oklahoma, and was later married to Daniel Trimm on October 26, 1985. The couple later separated, but remained friends over the years.

Linda worked as a secretary for Acco Brands in Ogdensburg for 30years. She was a member of the Ogdensburg Moose and Elks Club, and enjoyed socializing with friends, going to concerts, traveling, singing and being with her children and grandchildren.

There will be a Jamboree/Celebration of Life for Linda to follow services at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. Memorial contributions can be made as a donation to the Jamboree. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

