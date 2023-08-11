Massena motel owner, looking to house migrants, pays back taxes

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The back taxes owed on a Massena motel have been paid.

According to St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen Button, the taxes on the Massena Quality Inn have been paid in full.

Owner Gary Melius owed more than three years of property taxes to the county totaling more than $364,000.

Officials brought the back taxes to light after a New York Post article was written about Melius wanting New York City’s mayor to send migrants north and fill up the 115-room property on West Orvis Street.

The county had given Melius an extension until Thursday to pay the taxes.

