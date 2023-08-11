Morning interview: benefit for suicide prevention

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser Saturday for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

First, a panel discussion which is open to all, and free, will be held at 4 PM at the Fachney Drive Business Center in Watertown. Then, at 8 PM, there’s a drag show.

Juan Aguiar joined 7 News anchors Beth Hall and Makenzie Piatt Friday to talk about the event. Watch their conversation by clicking on the picture above this note.

Also note, the web address shown in our graphic in the interview is incorrect. It should be www.afsp.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado
Drinking water
Watertown diverts money from park to drinking water project

Latest News

Vince Williams, Watertown Cyclones football coach, 2023
Morning sports: Watertown’s new coach
One of the display cases at South Lewis Central School.
North Country History Lesson: South Lewis Schools
Traffic advisory
Motorist alert: avoid Hillcrest Avenue, Morrison Street
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather: it gets better