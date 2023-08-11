Morning interview: benefit for suicide prevention

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser Saturday for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

First, a panel discussion which is open to all, and free, will be held at 4 PM at the Fachney Drive Business Center in Watertown. Then, at 8 PM, there’s a drag show.

Juan Aguiar joined 7 News anchors Beth Hall and Makenzie Piatt Friday to talk about the event. Watch their conversation by clicking on the picture above this note.

Also note, the web address shown in our graphic in the interview is incorrect. It should be www.afsp.org.

