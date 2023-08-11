Motorist alert: avoid Hillcrest Avenue, Morrison Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s summer of public works projects continues Friday, with paving on Morrison Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

A Department of Public Works crew will be paving Morrison Street starting at 7:00 AM. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day. Morrison Street will be closed from Alexandria Avenue to the dead end while paving is underway.

Likewise, a Public Works crew will be paving Hillcrest Avenue, which means Hillcrest will be closed from Bradley Street to the dead end. Work starts at noon and should be done by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.