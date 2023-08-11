Motorist alert: avoid Hillcrest Avenue, Morrison Street

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s summer of public works projects continues Friday, with paving on Morrison Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

A Department of Public Works crew will be paving Morrison Street starting at 7:00 AM. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day. Morrison Street will be closed from Alexandria Avenue to the dead end while paving is underway.

Likewise, a Public Works crew will be paving Hillcrest Avenue, which means Hillcrest will be closed from Bradley Street to the dead end. Work starts at noon and should be done by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather: rain returns

Latest News

One of the display cases at South Lewis Central School.
North Country History Lesson: South Lewis Schools
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather: it gets better
WWNY Having an asthma action plan
WWNY Job fair looks to fill more than 100 manufacturing positions