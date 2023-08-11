Name of victim released in O’burg stabbing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the 19 year old victim of Thursday’s fatal stabbing in Ogdensburg was released Friday by St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Bryson Jenks of Ogdensburg was the person killed, Pasqua said in a press release.

Separately, the Watertown Times reported the man charged with murdering Jenks has a long, violent criminal history.

According to the newspaper, Kenneth Durham is a registered sex offender. He was also convicted in 2011 of so seriously injuring a 2 1/2 month old girl that she was left permanently blind.

Durham, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of fatally stabbing Jenks in the chest on Paterson Street, during an argument.

The stabbing took place just after midnight.

Police also charged Durham in connection with several domestic disputes. The counts include second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, 2 counts of second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated harassment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Durham was ordered held without bail after appearing in Ogdensburg city court Thursday. He’s scheduled to be back in court next Wednesday.

