North Country History Lesson: South Lewis Schools

One of the display cases at South Lewis Central School.
One of the display cases at South Lewis Central School.(Source: WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The South Lewis Central School District is proud of its roots.

There are six display cases in the school’s new elementary wing, each one celebrating one of the school district’s communities.

“When South Lewis was formed, it was Constableville, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden, General Martin/Glenfield, Turin and Grieg,” said Douglas Premo, school superintendent.

“We recognize the fact that we have a proud history at South Lewis and we didn’t want to put that in a drawer and forget about it, so we wanted to recognize our six schools,” Premo said.

Everything on display was either taken from the former schools after they closed, or it was a donation from former students.

“So what you’ll find are old photographs, yearbooks, sports uniforms, class letters, press clippings, class rings, and all sorts of things,” Premo said.

As the current students walk these halls, they can see how much has changed - and how much hasn’t.

“The style may have changed, the look was different, but in general, the experience the kids had in the original six schools is similar to the experience the kids have today,” Premo said.

Most cases are well adorned, but Turin and Grieg could use some help. They were the first to close and merge.

“So it goes back many years to find people who attended those buildings as elementary or k-12 so they are the two we’re looking for for artifacts and history that the community may be able to share with us,” Premo said.

To share any artifacts you may have, contact the school clerk by calling 315 348 2514.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather: rain returns

Latest News

WWNY 'Pics of The Week' photo - photo by Jenn Sigmon
Pics of The Week: big and small
File photo of Open Farm Day.
Coming up: Open Farm Day
North Country Inspiration
North Country Inspiration: bridges out of poverty
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?