North Country History Lesson: South Lewis Schools

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The South Lewis Central School District is proud of its roots.

There are six display cases in the school’s new elementary wing, each one celebrating one of the school district’s communities.

“When South Lewis was formed, it was Constableville, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden, General Martin/Glenfield, Turin and Grieg,” said Douglas Premo, school superintendent.

“We recognize the fact that we have a proud history at South Lewis and we didn’t want to put that in a drawer and forget about it, so we wanted to recognize our six schools,” Premo said.

Everything on display was either taken from the former schools after they closed, or it was a donation from former students.

“So what you’ll find are old photographs, yearbooks, sports uniforms, class letters, press clippings, class rings, and all sorts of things,” Premo said.

As the current students walk these halls, they can see how much has changed - and how much hasn’t.

“The style may have changed, the look was different, but in general, the experience the kids had in the original six schools is similar to the experience the kids have today,” Premo said.

Most cases are well adorned, but Turin and Grieg could use some help. They were the first to close and merge.

“So it goes back many years to find people who attended those buildings as elementary or k-12 so they are the two we’re looking for for artifacts and history that the community may be able to share with us,” Premo said.

To share any artifacts you may have, contact the school clerk by calling 315 348 2514.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.