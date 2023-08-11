NYPA hosts community day in Massena
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The New York Power Authority held its annual community day in the village of Massena on Friday.
Many of the activities incorporate a lesson about renewable energy.
It’s organized by NYPA’s environmental justice team.
There’s also a movie night being held at Nicandri Nature Center at 8 p.m. Friday. The Mario Brothers movie is showing.
