NYPA hosts community day in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The New York Power Authority held its annual community day in the village of Massena on Friday.

Many of the activities incorporate a lesson about renewable energy.

It’s organized by NYPA’s environmental justice team.

There’s also a movie night being held at Nicandri Nature Center at 8 p.m. Friday. The Mario Brothers movie is showing.

