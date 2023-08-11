NYPA hosts community day in Massena

The New York Power Authority held its annual community day in the village Massena on Friday.
The New York Power Authority held its annual community day in the village Massena on Friday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The New York Power Authority held its annual community day in the village of Massena on Friday.

Many of the activities incorporate a lesson about renewable energy.

It’s organized by NYPA’s environmental justice team.

There’s also a movie night being held at Nicandri Nature Center at 8 p.m. Friday. The Mario Brothers movie is showing.

