Robert E. Green, 88, of Pittsford

Robert passed away on February 10, 2023 at age 88. (Source: Funeral Home)

PITTSFORD, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Robert E. Green of Pittsford will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (August 19, 2023) at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with Rev. Walter officiating. Robert passed away on February 10, 2023 at age 88. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Una Green. He is survived by his brother, Howard Green of Pittsford with whom he lived and traveled throughout his adult life; a sister Roberta (Green) Marshall and her husband Robert of Madrid; a niece Julie (Marshall) Margot of Montreal; a nephew Jay Marshall of Warwick, RI; and other relatives and special friends. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to his care givers including UR Hospice Home Care, Michelle and Team, and his brother, Howard.

He was born and raised on a St. Lawrence County dairy farm in Northern New York, graduated with engineering degrees from SUNY Canton and the Rochester Institute of Technology prior to being hired by Eastman Kodak Company in 1954 where he remained an employee until his retirement 38 years later. During that time he completed US Navy basic training but was deferred from serving due to ongoing work on classified government projects. He advanced to various supervisory management positions, was involved in detailed customer relations and traveled extensively both domestic and internationally representing the company and special programs in which he was involved.

Following retirement he maintained an active schedule of volunteering and supporting community organizations, managing selected group activities, and extensive involvement in his church’s ministries.

Donations may be made to Elderberry Express, 35 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsford, New York 14534 or Christ Episcopal Church Pittsford, 36 South Main Street, Pittsford, New York 14534. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.