Runners get down and dirty for Mountain Mudder

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Roughly 1,000 runners took to Fort Drum and tested their mettle Friday as part of the annual Mountain Mudder.

It may have started in an inflatable obstacle course, but the real challenge began when folks put their shoes back on and trekked into the woods

“Well this year by far is our most challenging mudder. We’ve added extra obstacles. It was already tough,” said Kirk Davis, Marketing Manager, Fort Drum MWR.

The course really put the “mud” in mudder with its 25 challenges. Runners were tasked with scaling walls, scampering atop a lily pad and sticking the landing after a slide and even taking a dip in the swamp

Folks agreed, one of the hardest challenges came in the form of a rope swing

“Upper body strength. You have to pull yourself up pretty hard,” said Cheyanna Damon, Mountain Mudder runner.

Taking the crown in terms of difficulty, this trip across a pond, over a series of buoys.

Folks weren’t tackling those challenges alone. Many formed teams complete with matching outfits, like one group putting on its best “Rosie the Riveter.”

“So we just wanted to get the girls together and have a good time. That’s how we came up with our theme,” said Kim Clyde, representing 10th CAB.

Runners were eventually able to rinse off all of that mud in a massive foam pit.

After crossing the finish line, they received their reward, a shirt and commemorative coin.

“At the beginning it was hard. Halfway through it started getting easier. Just the mentality. Focused on getting through it,” said Daylan Traud, who crossed the finish line.

The proceeds raised during the event will go towards Fort Drum’s MWR which works to support military families.

