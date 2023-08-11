State police identify trooper, police K9 involved in shootout

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the trooper and police K9 who came under fire during Thursday’s shootout in the town of Russell.

Officials said Trooper Connor Sutton, assigned to state police in Ogdensburg, and K9 Skiff were searching for fugitive Shawn Sheridan in a wooded area along Donnerville Road.

Once Sheridan was spotted, police said Skiff went ahead with Trooper Sutton trailing just behind. As they approached Sheridan, police said Sheridan fired a shot in their direction.

Police said Skiff was able to bite Sheridan, who they describe as being “heavily armed with ammunition and prepared for a shootout,” to prevent him from firing more rounds.

According to police, Trooper Sutton believed Skiff had been seriously wounded and simultaneously returned fire, shooting Sheridan in the head.

Skiff was treated at Canton Animal Clinic for a minor injury to her right front paw.

Trooper Sutton was unharmed.

An autopsy was performed on Sheridan Friday. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Another person was with Sheridan at the time but was not injured in the firefight.

In May, Sheridan took a plea deal in connection with the shooting of his former fiancée, Katrina Pierce, in the neck.

He was supposed to be sentenced in July, but he never showed up and had been on the run for more than two weeks.

Despite his absence, he was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office worked together in the search for Sutton.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating the case because it was an officer-involved shooting.

