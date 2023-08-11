TV Dinner: Tequila lime zucchini with sausage and pasta

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our favorite chef was in the house on 7 News This Morning Friday with a summer delight - tequila lime zucchini with sausage and pasta.

Click on the picture above this note to watch Chris Manning make the dish.

Here’s the recipe, starting with ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium zucchini diced

1 small onion diced

1 jalapeno diced

1 small green bell pepper diced

2 cloves garlic minced

3 ounces tequila

juice of one lime

half stick of butter

2 4 ounce links of Italian sausage cooked and diced

half pound of cooked penne pasta

salt and pepper to taste

shredded jack cheese

Add the first five ingredients to a four quart Dutch oven. Cook on medium heat until zucchini is lightly browned. Add garlic and cook for one minute. Add the tequila and flame to cook off the alcohol. Add the butter, sausage, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta and cook until heated through. Garnish with shredded jack cheese.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 News has obtained home security video showing the aftermath of the homicide on Paterson...
Ogdensburg man charged with murdering teen, video shows aftermath
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
The outside of Shady Pines Bar & Grill in the Town of Henderson, after an SUV struck and...
Driver charged after SUV strikes, enters Henderson bar
Workers clear downed trees in Turin
Cleaning up in Turin after tornado
Drinking water
Watertown diverts money from park to drinking water project

Latest News

One of the display cases at South Lewis Central School.
North Country History Lesson: South Lewis Schools
WWNY 'Pics of The Week' photo - photo by Jenn Sigmon
Pics of The Week: big and small
File photo of Open Farm Day.
Coming up: Open Farm Day
North Country Inspiration
North Country Inspiration: bridges out of poverty