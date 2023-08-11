TV Dinner: Tequila lime zucchini with sausage and pasta

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our favorite chef was in the house on 7 News This Morning Friday with a summer delight - tequila lime zucchini with sausage and pasta.

Click on the picture above this note to watch Chris Manning make the dish.

Here’s the recipe, starting with ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium zucchini diced

1 small onion diced

1 jalapeno diced

1 small green bell pepper diced

2 cloves garlic minced

3 ounces tequila

juice of one lime

half stick of butter

2 4 ounce links of Italian sausage cooked and diced

half pound of cooked penne pasta

salt and pepper to taste

shredded jack cheese

Add the first five ingredients to a four quart Dutch oven. Cook on medium heat until zucchini is lightly browned. Add garlic and cook for one minute. Add the tequila and flame to cook off the alcohol. Add the butter, sausage, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta and cook until heated through. Garnish with shredded jack cheese.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.