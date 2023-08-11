United Way offering grants to area non-profits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are thousands of dollars in grant money available for north country non-profits.

The community impact grants are through the United Way of Northern New York.

They are open to groups in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Up to $25,000 can be requested.

CEO Dawn Cole says there are three requirements a nonprofit must meet to be eligible for the grant and each application is looked at thoroughly.

“We’re looking for programs that are innovative, collaborative, inclusive, and that also tie to our priority areas, which are social determinants of health, supports for children, and employability supports,” she said.

A total of $250,000 is available to be split up in the first round of funding.

Applications must be in by August 31.

