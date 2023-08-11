Wake Up Weather: it gets better
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Although we start out with clouds, today should end up sunny and pleasant.
Look for a high in the mid-70s.
Unfortunately, the weekend isn’t quite as promising.
It will likely rain, with thunderstorms, during the day Saturday, with a high in the upper 70s.
We get a few more showers Saturday night, including more thunderstorms.
Sunday starts to clear up. There is a chance of more showers in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and some sunshine in St. Lawrence County.
Looking ahead to next week: some rain, some sun. More to come on that.
