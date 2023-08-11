Wake Up Weather: it gets better

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Although we start out with clouds, today should end up sunny and pleasant.

Look for a high in the mid-70s.

Unfortunately, the weekend isn’t quite as promising.

It will likely rain, with thunderstorms, during the day Saturday, with a high in the upper 70s.

We get a few more showers Saturday night, including more thunderstorms.

Sunday starts to clear up. There is a chance of more showers in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and some sunshine in St. Lawrence County.

Looking ahead to next week: some rain, some sun. More to come on that.

Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather: rain returns

