William “Bill” Leo Bodah, 73, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Leo Bodah, age 73, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 10, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

His funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. At his request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Bill was born on June 22, 1950 in Potsdam to the late Howard and Palmyra (Bennett) Bodah. He graduated from Massena Central School and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Niagara University.

Bill married Linda M. (Markwick) Lashbrooks on August 11, 1989 at the United Church of Richville. Mr. Bodah retired as the Business Manager for Gouverneur Central School in 2007.

Bill was a true outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer, bear and turkey, enjoyed fishing, and built his own hunting camp “Camp Leo”, named after his grandfather. Bill was an avid competition shooter at the Sarasota Shooting Club. He was a member of Forsythe Rifles Re-enacting with his grandson, Joshua, a member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge, and enjoyed gunsmithing and reloading ammunition. He was a member of Palmer Hunting Club for many years and always looked forward to going there. Bill and Linda also loved spending time in their home in Florida during the winter months.

Mr. Bodah was thoughtful and frugal with money and was known to his friends as Dollar Bill. He was a member of the Gouverneur Foundation, Gouverneur-St. Lawrence County Fair Board, and the Moose Lodge in Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Bodah, his son, Michael Bodah, step-children, Reneé Lashbrooks and Paul Lashbrooks, sisters, Mary Heading and her fiancé, Ron Fleury, and Jackie Premo and her husband, David. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Joshua Bennett, Zachary Bogdanich, and Josie Bodah.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Gouverneur Foundation, 133 East Barney Street, Gouverneur NY 13642.

