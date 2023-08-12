Artists and antiques on display at the 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival takes place this weekend at Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton.

Put on by the Thousands Islands Arts Center, the event is usually put on over two separate weekends where one is focused on crafts, the other on antiques. However, the centers’ Board of Trustees decided for the first time to combine the two, bringing all 73 vendors under one roof.

Event organizers say combining the two events gives visitors even more to browse through.

“We kind of have this slogan this year that it is something for everyone so if you are not specifically looking for antiques and you like more of the crafty side, you can have that at the same time and vice versa so,” said Katherine Lake, Events Coordinator of the Thousand Islands Arts Center.

If you missed out on Saturday, the event does run again from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. on Sunday. It does cost a small fee to get in with all of the proceeds going to children’s programming and operational costs at the arts center.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.