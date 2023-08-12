David “Dave” F. LaVack, 67, of Spragueville

David “Dave” F. LaVack, age 67, passed away at home on August 10, 2023 under the care of his family, home health aides, and hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David “Dave” F. LaVack, age 67, passed away at home on August 10, 2023 under the care of his family, home health aides, and hospice.

His funeral service will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Orville Eacker officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Christian Fellowship Church, 1800 US Hwy 11, Gouverneur NY 13642, where everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Dave was born on February 7, 1956 in Gouverneur to the late Frederic F. and June E. (Washburn) LaVack. He graduated from the Gouverneur Central School and worked as a dairy farmer on LaVack Farms in Spragueville.

Dave was a very active man. While working the farm he was an avid bike rider, having ridden from coast to coast as well as a trip to Alaska. He could be seen riding his “Red Tomato” enclosed bicycle or hauling his young family members on his two-seater tandem bike or even calves on his homemade cattle hauling trailer towed behind his bike.

Dave also enjoyed cross country ski racing, bike racing and gardening. He put months of effort into yearly Christmas decorations around the farm that got so large that people would drive from all over to admire them. Eventually he achieved his goal of 10,000 Christmas lights. He truly was an intelligent, creative, and artistic man and could fix anything with duct tape or baling twine! Above all, he loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by a sister, Susan Narog, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by his parents and three siblings, Alton LaVack, Mary Ritter, and Judy LaVack, and his beloved dog, Cocoa.

Donations in memory of Dave may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws or the Gouverneur Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.