ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lily E. Brigham, 11, of Antwerp, New York, passed away on August 9, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. She was born on August 29, 2011, in Watertown, New York, the cherished daughter of Jason and Cindy Lewis Brigham.

Lily was a bright and spirited young soul, a student at Indian River High Middle School, where she was poised to embark on her 7th-grade journey. Her passion for life was reflected in her many interests and pursuits. She participated on the cross-country track, reveled in the joy of soccer matches, and eagerly looked forward to joining the school’s trap team, drawn to the thrill of shooting.

Music was a profound part of Lily’s world, as she expressed herself through the enchanting melodies of her cello. She was a proud member of both the school orchestra and the esteemed chamber orchestra. Her devotion to nature was evident in her love for plants, flowers, and all things botanical – a dream she held close, aspiring to become a botanist.

Lily’s affection for animals extended beyond the ordinary, as she developed a fascination for snakes, bugs, and the creatures that populated her family’s farm. Her involvement in the Feathers Rufflers Poultry Club and her triumphs at the Jefferson-St. Lawrence County Fair showcased her dedication, with her prized rooster winning first place and a collection of other well-deserved awards.

Lily is survived by her devoted parents, Jason and Cindy Brigham; her younger siblings, Allison L. and Jacob Brigham, of Antwerp, NY and her older brother, Riley S. Bass of Eunice, Missouri; her paternal grandparents, David and Debbie Brigham of Pillar Point, New York; her maternal grandparents, William and Donna Lewis of Eunice, Missouri; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Her father, Jason, works at Curtis Furniture Company, while Cindy lovingly tends to their home as a homemaker. Lily’s radiant presence in their lives will forever be treasured and remembered.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

The family will receive friends at the Brownville Methodist Church from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18th. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th at the church. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Dexter Cemetery.

For those who wish to offer condolences, please visit dexterfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.