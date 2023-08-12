Shirley J. Piercey, 88, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. Piercey, 88, of Ogdensburg will be private.  Mrs. Piercey died on Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, at her brother’s home in Lisbon, following a long illness and under the care of Hospice.  She will be entombed at Foxwood Memorial Park alongside her late husband  Clifford A. “Chauncey” Piercey.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

