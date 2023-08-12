OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. Piercey, 88, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Piercey died on Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023, at her brother’s home in Lisbon, following a long illness and under the care of Hospice. She will be entombed at Foxwood Memorial Park alongside her late husband Clifford A. “Chauncey” Piercey.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

