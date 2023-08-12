State of Emergency declared in the Town of Watson

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A State of Emergency has been declared for the Town of Watson as a result of this week’s excessive rain and severe flooding.

Town officials say the rain and flooding pose a threat to the health and welfare of residents.

The State of Emergency is retroactive through August 7, 2023.

The declaration directs all departments and agencies of the Town of Watson to take necessary steps to protect residents and public infrastructure and to provide emergency assistance when necessary.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

