Bernita S. Hutteman, 108, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Bernita S. Hutteman, 108, Sackets Harbor, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Visitation and a funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 18th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary with times of service will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

