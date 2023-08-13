Bernita S. Hutteman, 108, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Bernita S. Hutteman, 108, Sackets Harbor, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Visitation and a funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 18th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor.  A complete obituary with times of service will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

