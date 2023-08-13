Eleanor Jones Goldacker, 90, of Thousand Islands Park

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THOUSAND ISLANDS PARK, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor Jones Goldacker, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 12th.

He was born September 27, 1932, in Richville, NY, daughter of Meredith and Doris Bristol Jones.

She graduated from Gouverneur High School and then from Canton ATC.

She married Henry L. “Hank” Goldacker, on February 20, 1955, at the United Church of Christ, in Richville. Mr. Goldacker passed away on July 4, 2023.

Once her children were grown, Ellie worked part time for Dey Brothers Department Store, in Syracuse. In addition to being a wonderful cook and gracious hostess, she was an avid gardener, lover of antiques, enjoyed her role as the Social Coordinator for Happy Hour & for the Island Breakfast Club.

She is survived by a son, Curt (Wendy Cone), Toledo, OH and a daughter Nancy Goldacker (Ron Seeley), LaFayette, NY, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Joseph Laurenza. She was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Jones Laurenza.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 19th at 11 am, at the Chapel at Thousand Island Park, with the Rev. Jack Andersen, officiating. Burial will follow church services at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island.

Memorial donations may be made in Ellie’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Wellesley Island Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

