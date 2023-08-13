Frank Frederick Hess, 81, of Norwood

Frank Frederick Hess, 81, long time resident of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, August 12 at Upstate University Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frank Frederick Hess, 81, long time resident of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, August 12 at Upstate University Medical Center.

Frank was born April 17, 1942 in Potsdam to the late Roy and Florence “Betty” (Johnson) Hess. Frank graduated from Massena High School. He then went on to serve in the Air Force for three years. Frank then graduated college from SUNY Potsdam with his teaching degree in earth science and general science.

As a young man, Frank worked with his parents at Hess Pharmacy in Massena. Following his education, Frank started teaching where he taught 8th grade science at Norwood-Norfolk for 30 years. Frank also coached baseball for many years and umpired games for 25 years. Frank loved spending his time with his family and grandchildren. Family was a number one priority to Frank. Throughout life Frank loved to take trips to Las Vegas with his partner Joan. In the evening you could find Frank watching his nightly Jeopardy episodes accompanied by his beloved German Shepard, Bear.Frank is survived by his daughter and her spouse, Karis and Greg Munson of Norfolk; his grandson and his spouse, Coby and Dayna Munson of Norwood; his granddaughter, Samantha of Norfolk; and his dog, Bear. He is also survived by a sister and her spouse, Melody and Douglas Carrier of Hornell and a half-sister, Kathleen Hess Kendall.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by is lifelong partner, Joan Everett on April 15, 2021.

Per Frank’s request, there will be a celebration of life at the Norwood Legion, 10 Maple Street, Norwood, on August 20 from 1:00-4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Frank would like memorial donations to be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or any veteran organization of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

