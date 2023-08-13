Grant E. “Bud” Dier, Jr., 80, of Clayton passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Grant E. “Bud” Dier, Jr., 80, of Clayton passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Bud was born in Gouverneur February 13, 1943, son of Grant E. and Evelyn (Dain) Dier. The family moved to Clayton in 1948 and his parents purchased A. L. Williams Insurance Agency. He graduated from Clayton High School and received his Associate’s degree from Canton ATC.

On March 28, 1964 he married the love of his life, Barbara J. Fox at the Clayton Baptist Church. In their 57 years together they enjoyed traveling, attending local sports and entertainment events, and hosting family and friends in their home. Upon retiring, Bud and Barb wintered in Boynton Beach, FL.

His many interests included playing golf, mowing his lawn, going out for ice cream, peanut M & M’s, traveling, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bud was the President of Grant E. Dier, Inc. Insurance Agency in Clayton, retiring in 2012. He was a former member of the Clayton Baptist Church and a current member of River Community Church. He was a member and past and current president of the Clayton Lions Club. Bud was also a member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, Sons of the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821, and the Watertown Elks Lodge 496.

Bud enjoyed many sports as a player, spectator and official. He was a member of the Wednesday Night and Richard Bertrand Geritol Golf Leagues. He was former President of the Section III Board of Football Officials. Bud was a USAA Hockey Official, and coached both Little League Baseball and Pop Warner Football.

He is survived by his two daughters, Darlene S. VanWie and husband H. Robert Jr., Clayton and Marcia L. Sherman and husband Allen R., Chaumont; five grandchildren, R. J. Sherman and wife Andrea, Megan Toper and husband John, Kelsey Schepis and husband Michael II, Jason VanWie and wife Alexandra, and Karly J. Sherman; six great grandsons; Finn, Luca, Rhett, Beau, John and Jax; his brother, Douglas D. Dier and wife Debra M., Clayton; sister Gail D. Christensen and husband Walter J., Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 2, at River Community Church from 9AM to Noon. The funeral service will be at the church at 1PM with Pastor Sarah Flack presiding. Burial in Clayton Cemetery will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Bud’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may bemade to Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept., 855 Graves St., River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Rd., or Clayton Lions Club, P. O. Box 615, all in Clayton, NY 13624.

