Marilyn Elaine Mayer, 71, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn Elaine Mayer, 71, of State Route 12, died after a three year battle with Cerebellar Degeneration Saturday morning, August 12, 2023 at her home with family at her side.

Marilyn was born on August 2, 1952 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Sherwood Richard and Joan Laverne (Gingerich) Zehr. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1970, and then became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She married Wilfred Clarence Mayer on July 20, 1974 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Rev. Elmer Moser officiating. She was a farmwife, and a nurse for House of Good Samaritan and Lewis County General Hospital where she retired in 2015.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wilfred “Willie”, their three children and spouses, Jeffrey (Emily) Mayer of Lowville; Kimberly (Mark) Bevington of Pawcatuck, CT; Fawn (Drue) Birchenough of Lowville; her eight grandchildren, Caleb Mayer, Daniel Mayer, Kaelyn Bevington, Ty Bevington, Kelsie Bevington, Kayden Birchenough, Kenzie Birchenough, Kohlten Birchenough; her seven sisters, Malinda (Joe) Zehr of Lowville; Marcia (David) Roes of Lowville; Marjorie (Gary) Roes of Champion; Melody (Peter) Monnat of Croghan; Melissa (Roderick) Bush of Croghan; Matie Farney of Croghan; and Myra Fulin of Beaver Falls; her four brothers, David (Josephine) Zehr of Carthage; Dean Zehr of Carthage; Dane Zehr of Great Bend; and Dewey Zehr of Matthews NC; Linda (Smith) Zehr of Black River and half-sister Stephanie (Shannon) Gordan of Laurel Hill FL; aunts Rachel Widrick of Lowville and Lila Widrick of Croghan, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her siblings Wilbur Zehr, Monica Zehr, and William Zehr.

She was a member of Lowville Mennonite Church, Christian Womens Club, and a Sunday School Teacher. Most of all she was a wife, mother and grandma whose love was entertaining, cooking and cleaning.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Sunday August 20th, from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at the Lowville Mennonite Church, Dadville.

Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, on Monday August 21st at 10 am

followed by a memorial service at the Lowville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Keith Zehr Pastor,

Rev. Evan Zehr, and Rev. Janette Gallagher officiating, at 11 am.

The family kindly requests Memorials be made to Beaver Camp in Marilyn Mayer’s name.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

