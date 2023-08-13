Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect with criminal history allegedly cut off ankle monitor after stabbing teen
K9 Skiff
State police identify trooper, police K9 involved in shootout
A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds to many across the tri-county region.
Severe thunderstorm and gusts of up to 70 MPH seen in the North Country
Divorce numbers in Jefferson County
Jefferson County becomes divorce destination
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in the Town of Watson

Latest News

The parking lot of Mercy Point Church was packed Sunday with people trying to get their hands...
Watertown church holds a back to school bash, allowing families to get some school necessities
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
A woman was sent to the hospital following a crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.
Woman sent to the hospital in Arsenal Street crash