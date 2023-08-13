Section of State Street temporarily closed due to crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An afternoon crash shut down Watertown’s State Street for a period of time Sunday.

It was at the intersection of State Street and South Hamilton street.

Our reporter on scene saw two cars that collided in the roadway, one with heavy front end damage.

State Street was shut down from Arlington Street to South Pleasant Street as crews worked to reopen the road, both cars having to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or if there are any injuries to report.

The road has since been reopened.

