Severe thunderstorm and gusts of up to 70 MPH seen in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds to many across the tri-county region.

A video sent to us showed visible hail on the Tug Hill as that storm rolled in through the North Country around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other pictures you shared with us showed the cloud cover as it moved across the region. That storm brought heavy rain and winds of up to 70 mph.

Then behind it came some clear skies and beautiful photos of a double rainbow that formed for some across the sky.

