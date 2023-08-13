Watertown church holds a back to school bash, allowing families to get some school necessities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parking lot of Mercy Point Church was packed Sunday with people trying to get their hands on backpacks and back to school supplies.

Nathan Pyke and his family just moved to the North Country from Ohio, making this his kids’ first time going to school in the area.

Pyke says with the cost of school supplies going up, this event is a game changer.

“It is very important you know for us, at least, you know, finances are a little bit tight, and you know the prices of school supplies, this gives us an opportunity to get that stuff that we might not have been able to get before,” said Pyke.

2023 marks the fourth year the church has held a Back to School Bash.

“Listen, any chance we get to help, just lighten the burden for some families, we’ll take that chance,” said Jeremy Kriegbaum, Pastor of Mercy Point Church.

Food off the grill was also part of the back to school celebration.

“It does feel comfortable here, like everybody is all together, you know, getting food, it doesn’t feel like a too unfamiliar surrounding for me,” said Ashley Kentish.

While outside of the church hundreds of school supplies were handed out, inside of the church there were other acts of service.

For the first time free haircuts were also offered.

Carrie Mitchell has been cutting hair for forty years but says paying it forward always makes the cut that much more special.

“I do love cutting hair and giving back to the community is part of who I am,” said Mitchell.

Also inside, free clothing of all sizes.

By the end of the event, more than 600 people stopped by. 200 backpacks were taken home and a total of 500 school supply items.

