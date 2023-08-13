Watertown church holds a back to school bash, allowing families to get some school necessities

The parking lot of Mercy Point Church was packed Sunday with people trying to get their hands...
The parking lot of Mercy Point Church was packed Sunday with people trying to get their hands on backpacks and back to school supplies.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parking lot of Mercy Point Church was packed Sunday with people trying to get their hands on backpacks and back to school supplies.

Nathan Pyke and his family just moved to the North Country from Ohio, making this his kids’ first time going to school in the area.

Pyke says with the cost of school supplies going up, this event is a game changer.

“It is very important you know for us, at least, you know, finances are a little bit tight, and you know the prices of school supplies, this gives us an opportunity to get that stuff that we might not have been able to get before,” said Pyke.

2023 marks the fourth year the church has held a Back to School Bash.

“Listen, any chance we get to help, just lighten the burden for some families, we’ll take that chance,” said Jeremy Kriegbaum, Pastor of Mercy Point Church.

Food off the grill was also part of the back to school celebration.

“It does feel comfortable here, like everybody is all together, you know, getting food, it doesn’t feel like a too unfamiliar surrounding for me,” said Ashley Kentish.

While outside of the church hundreds of school supplies were handed out, inside of the church there were other acts of service.

For the first time free haircuts were also offered.

Carrie Mitchell has been cutting hair for forty years but says paying it forward always makes the cut that much more special.

“I do love cutting hair and giving back to the community is part of who I am,” said Mitchell.

Also inside, free clothing of all sizes.

By the end of the event, more than 600 people stopped by. 200 backpacks were taken home and a total of 500 school supply items.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect with criminal history allegedly cut off ankle monitor after stabbing teen
K9 Skiff
State police identify trooper, police K9 involved in shootout
A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds to many across the tri-county region.
Severe thunderstorm and gusts of up to 70 MPH seen in the North Country
Divorce numbers in Jefferson County
Jefferson County becomes divorce destination
State of Emergency
State of Emergency declared in the Town of Watson

Latest News

A woman was sent to the hospital following a crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.
Woman sent to the hospital in Arsenal Street crash
An afternoon crash shut down Watertown’s State Street for a period of time Sunday.
Section of State Street temporarily closed due to crash
2023 High School Football Preview: Ogdensburg Free Academy Blue Devils
We head up the road to St. Lawrence County for our preview of area high school football teams,...
Saturday Sports: A look at OFA Football as they prep for the season ahead