Woman sent to the hospital in Arsenal Street crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman was sent to the hospital following a crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.

The crash happened in front of the Jefferson County Court Complex.

City of Watertown Police on scene could not comment on what happened, but our reporter on scene saw one woman being helped out her vehicle and put on a stretcher, eventually being taken into ambulance for further evaluation.

Traffic was able to move through slowly in both directions while the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.