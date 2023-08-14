Watertown crash flips van, sends 2 to hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash at a Watertown intersection sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. at Clinton and Sherman streets when a Jeep and an SUV collided.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip onto its side.

Watertown Fire Department Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said 4 people were in the SUV.

He said two of the passengers were elderly and taken to the hospital.

We’ll update this story if we get more details.

Crash at intersection of Clinton and Sherman streets (WWNY)

