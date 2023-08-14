Watertown crash flips van, sends 2 to hospital

Crash at intersection of Clinton and Sherman streets
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash at a Watertown intersection sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. at Clinton and Sherman streets when a Jeep and an SUV collided.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip onto its side.

Watertown Fire Department Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley said 4 people were in the SUV.

He said two of the passengers were elderly and taken to the hospital.

We’ll update this story if we get more details.

