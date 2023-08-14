Better late than never: Horne’s Ferry gets ready for first voyage of 2023 season

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - After a three-month delay, Horne’s Ferry is gearing up for its maiden voyage of the 2023 season. Despite the wait, Cape Vincent is buzzing.

“I’m so excited that it’s open again! I can’t wait to get on it because it’s a great ride,” said Michael Closter, a seasonal resident.

The first voyage of the season is set for Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. when it leaves Canada’s Wolfe Island and heads for Cape Vincent.

The ferry typically opens in May and runs through October.

Owner George Horne declined to say much about the reason behind the delay but says there were some personnel issues, and work he typically does in December was only done last month.

Kristie Stumpf Rork, the executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, says she’d been hoping this day would come all summer.

“Having the ferry not run half our season, we’ve really missed out on so much. Having it start tomorrow is huge, that means we can still recoup part of our season,” she said.

Business owners say Horne’s Ferry puts Cape Vincent on the map. They say it’s likely the only international ferry that crosses the St. Lawrence.

“That gives us a unique element to what we offer here in the community,” said Michael Mahrer, the owner of the Belle-Epoque Gift Shop.

State Assemblyman Scott Gray says he’s going to meet with Canadian officials to address some of the details behind the delay and how to keep the ferry thriving.

“It was my understanding that it had to remain in the family, and I believe George had some challenges in terms of getting it up and running himself,” said Gray (R. - 116th).

Delayed but determined to have a smooth sailing season through October.

