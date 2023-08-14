Beverly J. Schwardfigure, 94, of Massena

Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beverly J. Schwardfigure, age 94, passed away Friday afternoon, August 11, 2023 at her home.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Schwardfigure, age 94, passed away Friday afternoon, August 11, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service for Beverly and her husband Leroy will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with full Military Honors at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Beverly was born on May 16, 1929 in Norfolk, NY the daughter of the late John and Genevieve (McDonald) LaValley. Beverly attended Potsdam Schools and soon after married LeRoy Schwardfigure on July 6, 1949 in St. Mary’s Church in Ogdensburg. Leroy predeceased her on October 1, 2020. Beverly was employed at Ames Department store and the Fabric Bazaar as a sales clerk. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary for 36 years, Senior Citizens in Hogansburg, and Massena, and a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. Beverly was an active quilt maker. She had made many quilts to enter into craft fairs and also donated to the local nursing homes.

Beverly is survived by her two daughters; Georgia and husband John Abraham of Massena, NY, Joanne Barnes of Massena, NY, a son Steven and wife Maryellen Schwardfigure of Brownville, NY along with four grandchildren; Leary Murray, Monica Beauchamp, Anessa O’Neil, Lydia Schwardfigure and five great-grandchildren; Alex Beachump, Tia Beauchamp, Brody Nyland, Davin Villnave and Brayden Murray and two great-great-grandchildren; Aurora and Darius along with numerous nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by a grandson Eric Barnes and her siblings; Carl, Harold, Alfred, Lloyd, Ida and Thelma.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

