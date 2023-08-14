Canton mayor: people are misusing compost bin

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Canton says a village composter is being misused and that’s causing problems.

Mayor Michael Dalton says people are putting inorganic garbage into the community compost bin near the Canton Pavilion.

According to the village, the compost bin is only meant for food waste, not materials like plastics, wrappings, or containers.

Dalton says they want the compost program to work, but people need to stop dumping their garbage in the composter

“Then there’s not enough organic material that gets put on top of what’s put in the bin to prevent animals and bees and other vermin from trying to get in there. And it’s turned into a little bit of a problem and as you can imagine in the summertime, it’s even more of a problem,” he said.

Dalton says the village sustainability committee is coming up with ideas to prevent more garbage from ending up in the compost bin.

The committee will present its ideas at the next village board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.