Celebration of Life: Jean Ann St. Andrews, 77, of Ballston Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BALLSTON LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Jean Ann St. Andrews of Ballston Lake passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital on July 14, 2023 at the age of 77, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 21, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.  Calling hours are from 2-4 pm, followed by a private family celebration from 4-5 pm. Jean will be laid to rest with family at Fairview Cemetery in Canton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the United Methodist Church of Canton, 41 Court Street, Canton, NY 13617.

