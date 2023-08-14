Doris M. Keech, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Keech, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 13th at home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 84 years old. The funeral will be 12:00pm Friday, August 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

