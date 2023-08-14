A fabulous day to get outside

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday will be a beautiful-looking day.

No rain is expected and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We do expect rain on Tuesday. Showers move in early in the morning. Downpours could be heavy, and thunderstorms are possible.

The bulk of the rain will be in the morning with hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

There will be a lot of sunshine after Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be around 80 degrees and sunny on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking spectacular. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s on both days.

