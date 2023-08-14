Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday August 11th, in the emergency room...
Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday August 11th, in the emergency room of River Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday August 11th, in the emergency room of River Hospital.

He was born November 2, 1963, in Syracuse, son of William and Sharon Knaul Hillick.

He graduated from Liverpool High School and then from Tompkins Community College. He attended Syracuse University in the Engineering Curriculum.

Geoff was owner-operator of Otter Creek Site Development, based in Alexandria Bay.

He was very active in Boys Scouts as a young man, achieving the level of Eagle Scout, a member of the Alexandria Bay Masonic Lodge, the Alexandria Bay Rotary Club, the Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides Association, served on the Alexandria Bay Zoning Board, was a former Alexandria Bay Village Trustee and served as Deputy Mayor of Alexandria Bay.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Shoninger, Buffalo, a son, William, a daughter, Gabrielle, a sister, Sherryl Gadoua, Buffalo, and his longtime companion, Sandy Youngs Jeffries, with whom he resided, and her four sons, Dustin, Cody, Kaleb, and Grissom.

Calling Hours will be Friday, August 18th from 5-8 pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 19th at 2pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff McIlrath, officiating. A celebration of life reception will follow funeral services at 1864 Steakhouse, James Street, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made in Geoff’s name to the Cornwall Brothers Museum, 36 Market St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or the 1000 Islands Sportsman’s Inc/ACS Trap Team, PO Box 164, Redwood, NY 13679.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Jean Carley Elk, 100, passed away peacefully, late Sunday evening at her home.
Jean Carley Elk, 100, of Alexandria Bay
Pat and Dick Alexander
Vocational building dedicated in honor of Pat and Dick Alexander
For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery...
Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought
Joseph A. Weeks, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at the...
Joseph A. Weeks, 67, of Watertown

Obituaries

Horne’s Ferry
Better late than never: Horne’s Ferry gets ready for first voyage of 2023 season
Natural gas stove
National Grid works to restore natural gas service after construction mishap
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam faculty told to ‘brace for impact’ as college faces $9M deficit
Mrs. Patricia M. Morgan, of Potsdam, NY, left our world peacefully on Friday August 11, 2023,...
Patricia M. Morgan, 86, of Potsdam
Candles
Celebration of Life: Jean Ann St. Andrews, 77, of Ballston Lake
Canton compost bin
Canton mayor: people are misusing compost bin