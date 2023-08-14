Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, of Alexandria Bay

Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday August 11th, in the emergency room of River Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Geoffrey A. Hillick, 59, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday August 11th, in the emergency room of River Hospital.

He was born November 2, 1963, in Syracuse, son of William and Sharon Knaul Hillick.

He graduated from Liverpool High School and then from Tompkins Community College. He attended Syracuse University in the Engineering Curriculum.

Geoff was owner-operator of Otter Creek Site Development, based in Alexandria Bay.

He was very active in Boys Scouts as a young man, achieving the level of Eagle Scout, a member of the Alexandria Bay Masonic Lodge, the Alexandria Bay Rotary Club, the Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides Association, served on the Alexandria Bay Zoning Board, was a former Alexandria Bay Village Trustee and served as Deputy Mayor of Alexandria Bay.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Shoninger, Buffalo, a son, William, a daughter, Gabrielle, a sister, Sherryl Gadoua, Buffalo, and his longtime companion, Sandy Youngs Jeffries, with whom he resided, and her four sons, Dustin, Cody, Kaleb, and Grissom.

Calling Hours will be Friday, August 18th from 5-8 pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 19th at 2pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Jeff McIlrath, officiating. A celebration of life reception will follow funeral services at 1864 Steakhouse, James Street, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made in Geoff’s name to the Cornwall Brothers Museum, 36 Market St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or the 1000 Islands Sportsman’s Inc/ACS Trap Team, PO Box 164, Redwood, NY 13679.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

