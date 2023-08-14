Glenn C. Griggs Sr., 59, of Winthrop

Mr. Griggs passed away on Friday evening, August 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his wife and family at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of life gathering for Glenn C. Griggs Sr., 59, a resident of 10430 US Highway 11, Winthrop, will be held privately for the family. Mr. Griggs passed away on Friday evening, August 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his wife and family at his side.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 38 years, Florence, Winthrop; his five children, Glenn Griggs Jr. and his companion Brittany Chase, Winthrop; Garry and Rachel McManus, Rochester; Theresa Griggs, Edwards; Polly Griggs, Edwards and Cherish and Christopher Jay, Norwood; his ten grandchildren, Kurtis, Alexis, Anna “Vin”, Elliot, Jeremiah, Hayden, Skylar, Arianna, Ray and Jonathan; his mother, Marjorie Bevins, Star Lake; a brother and four sisters as well as several nieces and nephews.

Glenn was pre-deceased by his father, Robert F. McManus and his step-father, George Griggs.

Born in Long Branch, New Jersey on August 21, 1963 to Robert McManus and Marjorie Adriance, Glenn was a self-employed autobody repairman all his life. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering on cars, playing the guitar and singing as well as cooking. Glenn was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather (pop-pop) and loved all his family with every breath he took. He will be missed so much, but always in our hearts.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.