IHC golf tournament coming up soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart Central 10th annual golf tournament is coming up in about a month.

IHC Booster Club member Sam Booth filled us in on the details.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is Friday, September 15, at Highland Meadows Golf Course. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Golfers tee off at 10 a.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team.

For more information, call Laura Krebs at 910-297-0307 or go to ihcschool.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.