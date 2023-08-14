IHC golf tournament coming up soon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart Central 10th annual golf tournament is coming up in about a month.
IHC Booster Club member Sam Booth filled us in on the details.
Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The tournament is Friday, September 15, at Highland Meadows Golf Course. Check-in is at 9 a.m. Golfers tee off at 10 a.m.
The entry fee is $400 per team.
For more information, call Laura Krebs at 910-297-0307 or go to ihcschool.org.
