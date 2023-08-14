Jean Carley Elk, 100, of Alexandria Bay

Jean Carley Elk, 100, passed away peacefully, late Sunday evening at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jean Carley Elk, 100, passed away peacefully, late Sunday evening at her home.

She was born July 22, 1923, in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, daughter of Peter H. and Irene VanAlstyne Carley. She graduated in 1942 from Central High School in Syracuse, and then in 1945 from the Brockville General Hospital School of Nursing.

She married Glenn A. Elk on April 18, 1948, in Alexandria Bay. Mr. Elk passed away December 23, 1994.

Jean worked as a Registered Nurse for E.J. Noble Hospital, starting when the hospital was run out of a house in downtown Alexandria Bay. She retired after 38 years of service, at the age of 65.

Jean was Alexandria Bay’s Citizen of the Year in 1999. She hosted Tuesday night dinners for family and frequent “drop ins” for over 35 years. She was past president and longest serving member of Mary Nunn’s Nurses Club, served on the Alexandria Bay Zoning Board, was an avid wood worker, and held a valid driver’s license till the day of her death.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ashe, Watertown, three sons, William (Ann), Redwood, Thomas (Cheryl), Hammond, and Theodore, Hammond, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Carley, a grandson, Tim Elk and a son- in-law, Gary C. Ashe.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 20th from 12-3pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay.

A memorial service will begin at 3pm with Fr. Douglas Comstock officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to River Hospital at riverhospital.org or to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

