WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Weeks, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on September 8, 1955, son of Henry and Dorothy (Tyler) Weeks. Joseph attended Lowville Academy.

Following school he drove tractor trailer for various trucking companies, he worked at Braman’s Manufacturing Co. in Carthage, NY, Morrison’s Furniture Store in Watertown, NY, for the Town of Pamelia, Patz Farming Equipment and most recently he worked at Wal-Mart in Watertown.

He married Emma Trainham and together the couple had two children before she passed away.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. Over the years he was a member of the North Pole Fire Department ,Calcium Fire Department and Evans Mills Fire Department. He participated on the firematic team, water ball team, and was a former Chief, Captain and Lieutenant. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and NY Knicks.

Among his survivors are a son, Joseph A. Weeks II and his companion Theresa Nemeth, Watertown, NY; a daughter, Heather Weeks and her companion, Nick, of NC; a granddaughter, Emmalee; his companion, Carol Beirman, of Castorland, NY; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Emma Weeks, and his two sisters, Louise Weeks and Joanne Weeks.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no services. It was his wish to be cremated.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

