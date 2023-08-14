Meditation classes offered for free online

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can take meditation classes for free.

Ling Wu is coordinator of the Upstate New York Falun Dafa Association. She conducted meditation classes in front of Watertown city hall during the Farm and Craft Market.

Now she wants to provide classes online.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Meditation helps people have a peaceful mind. It’s also a way to feel reborn, rediscover your energies, and release anxiety and stress.

The sessions are streamed live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. three times per week, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can sign up at learnfalungong.com. Call 680-222-5450 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.