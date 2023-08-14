Michael H. Caldwell, Jr., 48, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Michael H. Caldwell, Jr., 48, of Sweet Flag Estate, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.

Michael gave the gift of life as he was an organ donor after his death.  At his request, there will be no services.  A celebration of life will be held privately.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

