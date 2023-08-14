Milk tanker truck overturns on I-81

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A milk tanker truck overturned as it drove south on Interstate 81 near the exit for Theresa and LaFargeville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 49.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle partially in the median and partially in the left southbound lane.

That lane is closed to traffic, but the other southbound lane is open.

We have few details, but there are unconfirmed reports that milk and diesel fuel leaked. There were no immediate reports of injury.

State police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Orleans Fire Department, and Indian River Ambulance were at the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.