Milk tanker truck overturns on I-81

Milk tanker truck overturns on Interstate 81.
Milk tanker truck overturns on Interstate 81.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A milk tanker truck overturned as it drove south on Interstate 81 near the exit for Theresa and LaFargeville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 49.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle partially in the median and partially in the left southbound lane.

That lane is closed to traffic, but the other southbound lane is open.

We have few details, but there are unconfirmed reports that milk and diesel fuel leaked. There were no immediate reports of injury.

State police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Orleans Fire Department, and Indian River Ambulance were at the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and high winds to many across the tri-county region.
Severe thunderstorm and gusts of up to 70 MPH seen in the North Country
A woman was sent to the hospital following a crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.
Woman sent to the hospital in Arsenal Street crash
An afternoon crash shut down Watertown’s State Street for a period of time Sunday.
Section of State Street temporarily closed due to crash
Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect with criminal history allegedly cut off ankle monitor after stabbing teen
Clean up efforts continued Saturday morning on the West Wind Motel’s grounds after an EF3...
Clean up continues in Town of Turin following EF3 tornado

Latest News

WWNY
Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be held in Watertown
WWNY
WWNY Thousand Islands 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to be held in Watertown
IHC golf tournament
IHC golf tournament coming up soon
Meditation classes
Meditation classes offered for free online