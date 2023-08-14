National Grid works to restore natural gas service after construction mishap

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - National Grid has disconnected natural gas service to about 230 customers after a third-party construction crew damaged an underground line.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday on State Route 37 in the town of Pamelia, just north of the Watertown city line.

National Grid says its crews responded quickly to secure the location and turn off the natural gas.

In order to safely make repairs, utility workers are in the process of going to 230 homes and businesses to turn off gas at the meter.

Once repairs are made to the gas system, National Grid says technicians and contractors wearing photo identification badges will need to briefly enter customer homes and businesses to turn the gas back on. They will also need to relight pilot lights on gas furnaces and appliances.

If a customer isn’t home when technicians arrive, staff will leave details on how customers can call National Grid to schedule an appointment to restore service.

National Grid says this will be a time- and labor-intensive effort. It expects to restore natural gas to all affected customers by late Tuesday evening.

The utility is tapping company resources from across central New York to help with repairs and restoration of service.

National Grid advises customers to call 800-892-2345 or 911 if they smell natural gas at their home or business.

