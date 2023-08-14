North Country Inspiration: Empowering women in the military

North Country Inspiration: Empowering women in the military
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - To be a woman in a male-dominated career like the Army can be challenging, but as a show of support, hundreds of people came together last week during the Women Warriors March on Fort Drum.

“It’s part of our female mentorship program here at the 10th Mountain Division, so this foot march is to represent unit cohesion,” said Col. Fenicia Jackson, who commands the division’s Sustainment Brigade. “And as you can see, we have a great turnout not just by female soldiers but by soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division, as well as top leadership.”

The march showed newer female soldiers that there are women in leadership positions and an army of support for female soldiers, spouses, and civilian counterparts.

During my time, there wasn’t as many women as there are now, especially in combat arms,” veteran and military spouse Veronica Clark said, “so it was so empowering, it’s awesome to come out here and see that happening and seeing our females in positions of power.”

Female soldiers at the event say marches like this also prove that they’re just as strong as their male colleagues — both out here and through everyday work.

“It’s different for sure, but just do your best, don’t compare yourself to male leadership,” Pfc. Jeslyn Russell said.

Whether they were leading the pack, or showing the next generation how tough women are, these warriors are breaking stereotypes one step at a time.

