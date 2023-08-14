Patricia M. Morgan, 86, of Potsdam

Mrs. Patricia M. Morgan, of Potsdam, NY, left our world peacefully on Friday August 11, 2023, 86 years to the day she came into it, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her children at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Patricia M. Morgan, of Potsdam, NY, left our world peacefully on Friday August 11, 2023, 86 years to the day she came into it, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her children at her side. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a memorial mass held on Friday, September 8, at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY, at 11 am with Father Bryan Stitt celebrant. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Parishville Rescue Squad or the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Condolences for the Morgan family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Pat was born on August 11, 1937, in Potsdam, NY, to the late Ernest and Leona Dunn Gravelin. She was a 1955 graduate at Norwood High School. In 1956 she was married to Keith (Spike) Morgan at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood, NY. Pat spent her life making sure those she loved felt loved in return and made their world a more beautiful place. In addition to raising multiple generations of Morgan’s, Pat was a legal secretary for many years and then worked at JC Penny’s towards the end of her career where she established lasting friendships.

She served countless meals around an old ash table, always offering an extra helping of food, one of her paintings, crafts, countless laughs, kind words and fairy gardens - nothing was too much for those she cared about. Her adult grandchildren still talk about her famous Easter egg hunts and her delicious Christmas dessert. She offered a hand to hold, an ear to listen, and a hug to give. Her homemade Christmas candies were sought after and enjoyed by many in the Potsdam area.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Keith “Spike” Morgan; sons, Michael (Robin) Morgan of Canton, NY, and Kelly (Debbie) Morgan of Manchester, NH; daughter Laurie (Lauren) Frank of Hannawa Falls, NY; sister Chris (Gary) LaPoint of Waddington, NY; grandchildren Danielle and Will, Brandi and Matt, Travis and Brittany, Stephanie and John, Mia and Eric, Haleigh and Tyler, and Cassidy and Matt; as well as great grandchildren Aries, Harmonie, Serenity, Jackson, Masen, Cooper, Noah, Thomas, Rhyan, Rhett, Rhodes, and Wilder.

She was predeceased by a sister Nancy, and brothers Ronald and Joseph Gravelin.

