Rev. Edgar A. Hunter, Sr., 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Rev. Edgar A. Hunter, Sr., 88, of NYSR-37, passed away at home, Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023.

Born on August 31, 1934 at the Watson Home in Hammond, NY, he was a son of Floyd and Daisy Denner Hunter. He was salutatorian of the Redwood High School Class of 1953.

He married Mildred E. “Millie” Brown of Antwerp, NY, on February 2, 1957 at the Redwood United Methodist Church with the late Rev. Walter Dobbie, officiating. The couple were married for 62 years, when Millie passed away, October 2, 2019.

Edgar served in the US Army shortly after the end of the Korean War, recalled during the Berlin crisis. He attended Canton ATI College for 2 ½ years, studying mechanical and automotive engineering and completed coursework in Ministry at Wesley Seminary, Washington DC and his certification for Theological Studies for the Board of Ministry, Nashville, TN. He was ordained in 1971 as a deacon in the United Methodist Church and served from 1966 at Stone Mills Methodist Church, Plessis Methodist Church and Redwood Methodist Church. He was also employed at St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet, NY, later Champion International, from 1959 until his retirement in 1993.

Edgar and Millie were active in the Redwood United Methodist Church and the Mission Possible Thrift Store and were both former members of the Alexandria Bay Order of the Eastern Star. Edgar was a Free and Accepted Masons, Alexandria Bay Lodge #297, he coached the Redwood Pony Baseball team from 1978-1988 and was president of the Redwood Youth Organizations from 1986-1993.

He enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, painting, watching westerns, Syracuse football and basketball games, carving decoys, duck hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. In his younger years he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathy and Phillip Hunter, Redwood, NY and Jennifer and Rob Matice, Redwood, NY; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Edgar A. Hunter, Jr. and Ione, Redwood, NY, Steven Hunter and Tristen, Evans Mills, NY and John Hunter and Stacey, Chaumont, NY; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Manning, Redwood, NY; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Harriet and James Buckley, Antwerp, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Pritty, Redwood, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A daughter, Karen Hunter died in infancy in 1961 and a granddaughter, Shannon Hunter died in 1982.

Memorial Services will be 5:30 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Redwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Philip Seybert, officiating. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Alexandria Bay Legion, Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Calling hours are 3:30-5:30 pm at the church prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redwood United Methodist Church, Roof Fund, Redwood, NY 13679.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home Inc, Theresa,NY.

Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.

