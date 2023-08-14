Snow Ridge Ski Resort finds more tornado damage than originally thought

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Turin is continuing to clean up after last Monday’s tornado. Several businesses in the area saw a lot of property damage.

For Snow Ridge Ski Resort, the last seven days have been just the beginning of a long recovery process.

“Today kind of marks the first real big cleanup day. We have a logging crew that just started today. We already have 1 of the 4 lifts already cleared off,” said Mir, general manager, Snow Ridge Ski Resort.

Mir says there’s more damage to the lifts than originally thought. There is also additional damage to buildings, and more downed trees than first expected.

“We started with a little mountain. That was the easiest one to start with. So that’s clear and now we can kind of do our thing, start to put that back together and assess the damage on the lift. We’re going to head over to north chair next, and they’re going start right in on that. Try getting the logs off the lift there so we can assess that one and just work our way down to ridge runner and up to snow pocket,” he said.

Mir says they need to remain cautious during the cleanup, as the stress on the cables of some of the lifts has caused 15-ton blocks to be raised nearly 6 feet in the air.

“We know this is going to be a marathon, so we’ll take it day by day and do what we can,” he said.

Possibly assisting in the efforts are Lewis County and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We conducted a site visit last Friday, around 10 o’clock. It opens up possible avenues for disaster funding options which will be available for small businesses through the federal Small Business Association, and any state or federal funding thereafter,” said Lewis County District 7 Legislator Josh Leviker.

Snow Ridge is still set to open for its fall activities, minus the chair lift tours. Mir hopes to be fully operational in time for the ski season.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.